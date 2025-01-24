Rumor: FF7 Part 3’s Story Is Finished, Square Really Wants To Make It Multiplatform

Square Enix has shared some interesting new tidbits about Part 3 of their Final Fantasy VII remake trilogy.

As reported by Windows Central, Square Enix has revealed in interviews that they are finished with the game’s story. Given the twists and turns they wrote into the most recent release, finding a way to make it all come together to a proper tribute to the original that made Square Enix and PlayStation in 1997 was definitely a tall order.

But with this revelation, Square Enix has also tacitly confirmed that they are now focused on proper game development of the title. That doesn’t mean that we can expect that official announcement this year, or even next year. But it does mean we can tick a box off that indicates that Final Fantasy VII Part 3 is coming closer to being complete.

Alongside this, Square Enix has been talking a lot about their desire to make Final Fantasy VII Part 3 a multiplatform release. Their wording is worth taking into consideration. In an interview with 4Gamer, Square Enix said that they cannot make promises about it, but it’s what they really want to do.

This certainly sounds like a huge hint that Square Enix is negotiating with Sony right now about a possible exclusivity clause for their Final Fantasy VII trilogy remake. Final Fantasy VII Remake and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth are now both playable on PC as much as they were on PlayStation 5. It now remains to be seen when they can bring these games to Xbox Series X|S. For that matter, could Square Enix be hoping to bring their trilogy to the Switch 2?

As should be clear at this point, Square Enix’s decision to go multiplatform is not some petty console grievance with Sony. The company admitted to shareholders that Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Final Fantasy 16, and Foamstars did not meet their expectations. Given that all three games launched exclusively on the PlayStation 5, that was indicting of the Sony fanbase and expectations on their spending power.

The flip side to this, of course, is Square Enix joins Sega, and now Koei Tecmo, in partnering with Microsoft to expand their reach with Xbox’s gamers. For now, Microsoft has been happy reap the benefits of these partnerships in the US.

But we suspect that Square Enix is satisfied that this new strategy is making them the money they need to help thread the needle on their profitability. So if they can sway Sony, or finagle them, we do expect that the whole Final Fantasy VII trilogy will make its way to Xbox, and even the Switch 2.