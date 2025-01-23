Xbox Is Hosting A FreePlayDays Event Again

Xbox is hosting another FreePlayDays event. This time with four great games. Three of the games require an Xbox Game Pass Membership and one is available for all to play.

As shared over on Xbox Wire. Four games are going to be available for the FreePlayDays. However, 3 games require an Xbox Game Pass subscription.

FreePlayDays games (Game Pass Membership Required)

Way of the Hunter – Xbox Series X|S – January 23, 12:01am PST to January 26, 11:59pm PST

Train Sim World 5 – Xbox Series X|S – January 23, 12:01am PST to January 26, 11:59pm PST

For Honor – January 23, 12:01am PST to January 30, 11:59pm PST

FreePlayDays For All

A Little to the Left – Xbox Series X|S – January 23, 12:01am PST to January 26, 11:59pm PST

It’s worth mentioning that A Little to the Left is a 2-hour timed trial. If you decide that these games are for you they will also be available for a discounted price for a limited time. Here are the normal prices and discounted prices.

For Honor – $29.99 – $23.99

– $23.99 Train Sim World 5 – $49.99 – $29.99

– $29.99 Way of the Hunter – $39.99

A Little to the Left – $14.99 – $7.49

Xbox notes that discounts, percentages and availability may vary from region to region. So it’s best to check on the Xbox site to see what discounts may apply in your region.

If you have an Xbox Game Pass Subscription then it is well worth checking out the games that are currently available on Xbox Game Pass. Find out more here.