The Second Part Of Lost Records: Bloom & Rage Has Been Delayed

Don’t Nod is most popular for the Life is Strange series. However, recently they have been working on Lost Records: Bloom & Rage. The game was set for a two part release with a month in between each. However, now Don’t Nod has announced that they will be delaying the second “Tape”. Releasing it a month later than previously planned.

As shared by the folks over at Eurogamer. Don’t Nod announced that they are going to be delaying the release. Lost Records: Bloom & Rage Tape 2 will arrive a month late. The second instalment was originally supposed to release on the 18th of March 2025. It will now release on the 15th of April 2025.

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage is an adventure game that offers players the opportunity to experience a space and characters several years apart. From initial gameplay footage it seems as though the game offers players a unique space to explore the environment and their relationships with fellow characters.

Don’t Nod explained that they would be delaying the release of the second game in order to ensure that suitable optimisations and refinements can be made. For a game where the story is such a fundamental component, it’s essentially that nothing hinder the storytelling.

While the game is split into two parts with two releases, it is available as a single purchase. If you’d like to take a look at our coverage of the latest trailer for Lost Records: Bloom & Rage, click here. It seems as thought Don’t Nod seeks to offer a unique experience. So a month delay to refine the player things seems very reasonable.