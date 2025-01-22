Insomniac Games Founder Ted Price Has Announced His Retirement

Insomniac Games is making headlines again, but it’s not for the reasons you might have hoped. While fans of the studio are eagerly awaiting to learn more about their next upcoming release, Marvel’s Wolverine, we’re instead getting word that Ted Price is stepping down from his role as president. Instead, Ted will embark on the next chapter of his life and enjoy a long retirement.

News broke today through the official PlayStation Blog. Ted Price founded the studio in the early 1990s, and during his time, he helped bring out some major hits. For those who need a refresher, thanks to this studio, Spyro, Ratchet & Clank, Resistance, Sunset Overdrive, and Marvel’s Spider-Man games are available in the marketplace.

Within the blog post, it was confirmed that three individuals will help fill the role Ted Price is leaving. Some of these individuals have been around for decades now with the studio. The three who will help ensure the studio presses on and continues to deliver thrilling video games for fans to enjoy are Ryan Schneider, Jen Huang, and Chad Dezern. As mentioned, the blog post highlights their careers at Insomniac Games and their various roles before becoming a co-studio head.

We, of course, wish Ted Price the best and a comfortable retirement. Officially, Ted will be stepping away from the games industry in March. Meanwhile, the developers are working to deliver the next game into the marketplace.

After releasing Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, developers are working to deliver Marvel’s Wolverine. Although we don’t have a release date yet, when the game is released in the marketplace, you’ll find it available exclusively for the PlayStation 5. You can find the announcement trailer for the upcoming title in the video we have embedded below. Meanwhile, in other related news, Insomniac Games had released a positive message about the recent LA wildfires.