Insomniac Games Releases Statement About LA Wildfires

There’s plenty going on in the world right now that is concerning, but easily the most direct threat to many people’s lives and livelihoods are the wildfires that are raging across California right now. It’s not a singular fire, but multiple ones that have popped up and caused devastation for multiple communities. It’s burnt down homes, forced people to evacuate, and for those who are in the areas near the fires, left them wondering if they’ll be able to live their lives as a whole. That includes those who work for companies like Insomniac Games, who are based near where the wildfires are occurring near Los Angeles.

Not unlike Riot Games before them, Insomniac Games has released a statement about what is happening in their state and what both they and Sony are doing to keep the workers inside safe while also helping the communities who have also been affected by this tragic set of events. Hearing that they have donated to multiple charities and foundations to help stop the fires and help in their recovery is the kind of positive news we need right now. Plus, it’s good to know that the team is taking this seriously and isn’t merely “waiting for this to affect them.”

As sad as it sounds, in dark times like this, it’s good to simply know that people are being smart and doing the right thing versus “just taking care of business as usual.”

https://twitter.com/insomniacgames/status/1879257541739262072

Obviously, this is a situation that we’ll need to continue to monitor for various reasons. There are numerous gaming companies in California as we’ve covered before, and they’ll all be affected by these wildfires, even if it’s just in a “wait and see” capacity regarding range or having to stop and ensure that their crews are safe while the firefighting teams try and put the blazes out. Nothing is more important right now than the safety of those who are near the wildfires, as they have already claimed lives and will continue to do so if people aren’t safe.

It’s honestly hard to talk about the gaming side of Insomniac right now, as the wildfires are the more important story. Yet, there are those who want Insomniac to be safe and for its building to be okay in the long-term so that the crew can get back to “what they know best,” and that’s a sentiment that you can apply to everyone who is waiting for “normal life” to return.