Riot Games and Other California Game Devs Put Out Message For Workers To “Focus On Themselves” During Wildfire Crisis

If you somehow don’t know by now, the state of California is being besieged by wildfires that seemingly have no end in sight to them. The loss of homes, natural areas, and more is substantial, and it won’t take you long on social media to find videos of the wildfires raging across the state. Many are struggling to find safety or to keep their homes, and that doesn’t touch upon the places where people work for a living. Yes, that includes the gaming industry, where developers like Riot Games, Naughty Dog and more reside. Thankfully, some are telling workers to stay safe instead of coming to work, and others are preparing for if the wildfires reach them.

On LinkedIn, Riot Games CEO A.Dylan Jadeja posted:

“What can be said now to those around Los Angeles is to please take care; please follow the guidance of the local authorities and take the appropriate precautions to be safe. And while I don’t have the right words by any extent, I do have hope and belief. Belief in the courage of our communities; belief in the strength of Angelenos. With certainty, I can say Los Angeles will rise from this moment — stronger, together.”

He also thanked those from the other branches of the developers for reaching out and offering help and support during this time of need to those who are in crisis.

As for Naughty Dog, VGC received word from anonymous sources inside the company that plans are being put into place should the fires reach their home in Santa Monica. However, based on current projections of the fire, it’s not expected to reach that part of the state. That being said, these fires continue to rage on and only some are being contained at the moment. Thus, anything is possible with so much uncertainty going on.

While the state of California is obviously experiencing a trying time right now, it’s good to know that those in charge of places like Riot understand that now is not the time to “focus on the work” and nothing else but to be mindful of the real danger around their workers and to ensure that they are being kept safe.

Over the years, we’ve heard plenty of stories about developers and publishers pushing their workers hard, even in unsafe conditions, which has caused massive backlash. So, it’s nice to hear a much different tune this time around.

Our thoughts go out to all of those affected by these wildfires.