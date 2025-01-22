Rumor: Resident Evil Zero Remake Is Still In Development

Resident Evil fans are patiently waiting to see what Capcom will deliver next. The developers have had a strong record of bringing out successful new installments and, lately, remakes. It wasn’t long ago that Capcom decided to start remaking some of the earlier installments of this franchise. That gave both veteran players something to enjoy between mainline installments, and it brought in even more players who had never had the chance to enjoy these games when they initially hit the marketplace. One remake that should be coming out, if one insider is to be believed, is Resident Evil Zero.

There are a ton of classic Resident Evil games out there that could use a remake treatment. So far, Capcom has stuck with mainline installments, with the likes of Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3, and Resident Evil 4 getting a remake. However, the next release might step further back in the storyline with Resident Evil Zero. This is not the first time we have heard about this remake.

However, an industry insider who has a reliable record for Resident Evil games has brought this remake up again. Dusk Golem took to Resetera and noted that Resident Evil Zero is still very much in production. Some might have assumed things shifted in another way, as it’s believed there was a change late in development. However, the insider noted that Resident Evil 3 had a similar situation late in development. Despite this, Capcom continued to push Resident Evil 3 to the finish line.

Of course, details are vague, so what is going on with the development process is a mystery. Then again, we don’t even have official confirmation on what remakes are in the works. Likewise, this wasn’t the only shred of claims today by Dusk Golem. We recently reported earlier from the insider that Resident Evil 9 was in development, but fan favorite protagonist, Jill Valentine, wouldn’t play a major role in the story.