Pocketpair Community Manager Rejects Console Bait, Revealing Palworld Never Had Exclusivity

Pocketpair seems to have taken a position on the console wars.

The company’s community manager Bucky saw a tweet making a false claim that Palworld remained successful while Helldivers 2 flopped. Bucky made this response in a quote tweet:

“I don’t like you.

Console war baiting in 2025 is beyond stupid.

Palworld never signed an exclusivity agreement with anyone.

Stop using us in your shitty bait tweets.

I promise you no one cares about this faux discourse other than you, and even then I doubt you do either.”

As everyone remembers, Palworld launched a few days apart from Helldivers 2 as two of the biggest games of 2024, at the very start of that year. Both games were on PC, but Palworld was also on Xbox Series X|S, and Helldivers 2 was on PlayStation 5. So this account Bucky was replying to may have created the narrative in their head that Palworld was an ‘Xbox game’, even after Pocketpair brought the game to PlayStation 5, and even entered a joint venture with Sony through their other divisions.

Bucky reminded another Twitter user of this when he replied to them, saying:

“We just didn’t make a ps5 version, that’s all.

None of our games have ever been on ps before and it wasn’t until we saw so many ps fans asking for it that we decided to try porting it over.”

Now, this is all also interesting because Pocketpair recently published OverDungeon, the first game they made on the Switch, making it their first game on a Nintendo platform as well. This came months after the first days of proceedings in The Pokémon Company’s lawsuits vs. Pocketpair over Palworld. Before they became a Switch publisher, we had all assumed that the company simply had an acrimonious relationship with Nintendo.

But all of these seem to hint that Pocketpair isn’t looking to pick fights anymore. If anything, we would guess that Pocketpair is inclined to settle with The Pokémon Company instead of entering a prolonged legal battle vs. them. We did report on a YouTuber’s theory that Sony was discreetly using Pocketpair to harm Nintendo. If Pocketpair is still an independent company after that joint venture, they can prove that theory wrong by working out a successful settlement.

What Pocketpair may want is to be able to publish Palworld on the Switch 2. That’s because it will be the first real new platform in years and a lot of companies hope it will bring big business for them. That will be an incredible achievement if they can pull it off, but to make it work, they’ll have to successfully demonstrate their sincerity to The Pokémon Company, and probably make quite a few concessions. So we’re looking forward to future news on that end.