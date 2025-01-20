Gameranx

Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition Competition #28

by

Five challenges from four different games!

Table of Contents[Hide][Show]

The next round of Nintendo World Championships challenges for January have been shared. The Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition receives weekly updates in the form of new challenges. These challenges will be available for the remainder of the week.

As shared on Nintendo’s news page, Switch Online members can now take part in competition #28. As always with the World Championships competitions, Speedrunners have a week to complete this set of challenges. They’ll be live until the 27th of January. The next competition will go live thereafter. 

Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition is a game that offers 150 challenges from 13 classic NES games. All of these challenges are speedrunning-based challenges that see you compete against players from around the world. But if you’d prefer to keep things local you can also compete with other players at home. 

This Week’s Five Challenges:

  • Super Mario Bros.: Loose Change
  • Metroid: Power Grab
  • Super Mario Bros.: One on 1-1
  • Kid Icarus: Eggplant Harm
  • Ice Climber: Condor Conqueror

For those of you who undertook last week’s challenges – Competition #27, remember to check out the leaderboard. You can study the top runs from last week’s submissions to help shave off your times. Here are last week’s challenges. 

Last Week’s Five Challenges:

  • Kid Icarus: Pitcher Perfect
  • Super Mario Bros. 3: Mushzoom 2
  • The Legend of Zelda: A Secret to Everybody 
  • Kirby’s Adventure: Meta-Knights Strike
  • Super Mario Bros. 2: Cloudtop Climb

The Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition costs $30 on the eShop and with weekly updates, it is a worthy investment. Nintendo announced the Switch 2 last week and with it finally confirmed the rumours that it would be backwards compatible. If you’d like to find out more, click here

