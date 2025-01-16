NintendoLife’s Better Switch eShop

NintendoLife is a very popular publication that releases all manner of Nintendo-centered content. Now they have produced… an eShop. You read that right, an eShop. A substitute for the Nintendo eShop which recently, has left a lot to be desired.

That’s exactly why they did it too. In a write-up over on their site, NintendoLife explained that in a Q&A with their fans, the idea for an improved eShop experience came to fruition. It was thus christened – The Better eShop.

The standard eShop recently came under fire for being filled with fake games or rip-offs that made use of other games’ IPs to sell content to casual gamers. The standard eShop has also been critiqued for its discoverability tools, it’s not all that easy to find a new title that is worth playing. Often times it takes a concerted search effort and research to verify that you’re spending your hard-earned cash wisely. This is also why The Better eShop features user reviews. Speaking of features, here are some more:

Customisable filters.

Improved discoverability.

User reviews.

A faster browsing experience with a dark mode.

A cart system which sort of works until checkout where you still have to purchase games individually.

eShop background music.

Community involvement – you can give feedback too!

While Nintendo has yet to squash this effort it is unlikely they will ignore it for long. In an ideal world, Nintendo might embrace the community support or take a hint and make some much-needed changes to its own eShop. Regardless, we are grateful for the efforts of the NintendoLife staff and the community.

