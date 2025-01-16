Nintendo Announces: Switch Game Vouchers

It’s a big day for Nintendo fans. The Nintendo Switch 2 has been revealed and we know now when the Switch 2 direct will take place. But a smaller announcement also shared by Nintendo was a new exclusive discount for Nintendo Switch Online members.

As shared on Nintendo’s website. Nintendo Switch Online members can now benefit from their subscription by purchasing Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers. These vouchers essentially function like coupons that can be used to redeem games. While the vouchers can only be used on select games, the selection to choose from is nothing to turn your nose up at.

Here are some of the eligible games:

Pokemon Scarlet

Pokemon Violet

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom

Super Mario Party Jamboree

Mario & Luigi: Brothership

Donkey Kong Country Returns HD

Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD

Princess Peach: Showtime!

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Metroid Dread

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Bayonetta 3

Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe

Splatoon 3

Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition

Currently, two vouchers will set you back $99.98 in the US. The savings differ per game, so it’s worth doing your research before buying the vouchers. Also, ensure that the games you want to redeem are on the eligible list. There’s definitely a potential to save. For example, if you’re after The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom. Those two would set you back just shy of $130. So with the Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers, you’d save $30.

If this sounds like something you’d be interested in, you can find out more here. If you’d like to know our thoughts on the recent Switch 2 Reveal, click here.