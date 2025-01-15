Halo Will Have A New Game Announcement This Year Says Industry Insider

Halo fans have been waiting to see what will be coming out next. After the release of Halo Infinite, it’s been a waiting game. But that might actually be changing sooner than most expected. A new report online from an industry insider claims that while multiple games are being worked on, at least one will be unveiled to the public within this calendar year.

The report comes from an industry insider named Rebs Gaming. We’ve reported on his claims in the past, but one of the latest claims centers around the current progress being made within Halo Studios. If you’re unfamiliar with the name, Halo Studios was formerly known as 343 Industries, the studio that brought out some of the latest installments of the franchise, including the most recent release, Halo Infinite.

I’m surprised more people aren’t talking about the last point from my report which states Halo Studios is playtesting future Halo games on a weekly basis. Since they are this far in development, I expect at least one new Halo game announcement this year. #Halo #Xbox https://t.co/tJj6UUpnzl — Rebs Gaming (@Mr_Rebs_) January 15, 2025

Now, as Rebs Gaming pointed out, the studio seems to have multiple Halo game projects in development with various daily playtesting sessions. If this is the case, Rebs Gaming expects that the studio is further ahead than most would have assumed with the next Halo game installment.

Rebs Gaming noted that there is an expectation that we might see at least one new Halo game announcement before the end of this year. If that’s the case, we’re certainly interested in seeing what the studio brings out next for franchise fans. But that’s, of course, just speculation right now. We’re also not sure if this would be the next major installment to continue the series storyline or if there’s something else the studio has in mind.

There is no formal confirmation from Microsoft or Halo Studios that they plan to reveal the franchise’s next chapter this year. Meanwhile, Microsoft is focusing on the upcoming Xbox Developer Direct this coming week, which will focus on just a few games in the works. One of those games is still kept a secret, with rumors suggesting a legendary Japanese IP revival will be unveiled at the presentation.