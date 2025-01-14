The Witcher: Sirens of The Deep Trailer Has Arrived

There is plenty of hype built up again on The Witcher franchise. After CD Projekt Red finally unveiled the next installment to the beloved video game franchise, The Witcher 4, fans are ready to dive back into this fantasy world again. Unfortunately, we’re a good way out before we can sit in on this next chapter from the development team. However, next month, we have an upcoming animated film to help fill that void called The Witcher: Sirens of The Deep.

The Witcher has spanned across multiple media mediums. We have novels, video games, live-action series, and even animated adaptations. Netflix has a new season of the beloved series adaptation coming, but before we sit on that show again, there’s The Witcher: Sirens of The Deep. A new dark animated fantasy is coming on February 11, 2025. Fortunately, a new trailer has dropped, giving you a sneak peek of what’s to come.

For fans of the video game series, Doug Cockle has voiced Geralt again. But that’s not all. The film also features some of the live-action cast stepping into their roles, including Joey Batey as Jaskier and Anya Chalotra, who you’ll know portrays Yennefer. Of course, this story itself is not a new tale being showcased in the world of The Witcher.

Instead, we’re getting an adaptation of an original short story from author Andrzej Sapkowski. If you’re familiar with some of the past short stories from this IP, the storyline will be adapted from A Little Sacrifice. This is also set within the first season of The Witcher Netflix series. But again, you can view this film on February 11, 2025, if you wish to rewatch some of the early episodes of that show. In the meantime, feel free to view the new trailer showcasing Geralt having to endure a new monster problem.