Jeff Grub Also Claims The Nintendo Switch 2 Reveal Is Coming This Week

Nintendo’s next console has become one of the worst-kept secrets at this point. There have been so many supposed leaks and rumors about it that it’s been all but officially unveiled. But that will hopefully change this week. Fans have been waiting for a long time to see what the Switch successor will bring. But now, a new barrage of rumors and supposed industry insider claims are stating we will see Nintendo reveal a new console on January 16, 2025.

The latest industry insider to make these claims comes from Jeff Grub. Jeff is a rather credible industry insider, and they recently claimed on their podcast that they had heard similar rumors about the console reveal date. Of course, they only stated what they had heard rather than confirming that this was actually the date. Instead, it’s been stated that this is not a rumor bouncing around from the same source. Instead, it seems to be coming from multiple people, leaving Jeff feeling that this is probably when Nintendo will finally unveil the console.

They have heard that this is a reveal happening on January 16 and 17. This date will likely cover multiple time zones. So again, we’re waiting now for Nintendo to finally confirm that they will be holding a presentation or a trailer drop. Nintendo typically only reveals when they are dropping a new Direct or presentation a day prior, so we might not hear anything until tomorrow at this point.

Previously, the Nate The Hate podcast mentioned that the reveal on January 16, 2025, will only focus on the hardware. This reveal might just show the device off and some of its functionality. Meanwhile, the software supporting the console will be held for a presentation at a later date. Again, this is purely a rumor and speculation right now, as there’s been no confirmation from Nintendo yet on the matter.