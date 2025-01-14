Assassin’s Creed Games Broken By Windows 11 Are Finally Fixed

If you don’t recall, Windows 11 received a new update last year around the end of November. Oddly enough, this 24H2 update broke a few Ubisoft games, which was certainly frustrating. What made it worse was that not all the games were resolved, as most went into the holiday season. Today, the affected Assassin’s Creed titles that were left broken are finally fixed.

Initially, the update broke Star Wars Outlaws, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Assassin’s Creed Origins, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Seeing that just these games were affected and became unplayable was baffling. Microsoft has since adjusted the update to stop automatically installing on a consumer’s PC if those games were found to be installed on the system. Of course, Ubisoft also brought out some updates to help resolve some of these games.

Today, thanks to a post on Reddit, we’re learning that a new patch was released to resolve the compatibility issues that arose from the Windows 11 24H2 update. Specifically, these updates were released and are now live for Assassin’s Creed Origins and Valhalla.

So, if you had problems with these games being broken due to the update, you’ll want to install the patch. Of course, more players might be a little more keen on the next installment drop for this franchise.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows was supposed to release this upcoming month. The game installment that would take players to ancient Japan had since been pushed back to March. It’s the hope of Ubisoft that the developers will be able to use this extra amount of time to further polish the game so it’s fully ready for players. Currently, fans of the franchise can expect the new upcoming installment to drop on March 20, 2025. Once it does drop, you’ll be able to pick up a copy for the PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.