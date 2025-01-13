Xbox Highlights New Games Coming To Xbox This Week

With games like Dynasty Warriors: Origins and Tales of Graces F. It’s shaping up to be an exciting week.

Xbox highlights the games that are coming to its services every week. These are the games that are coming to all of its platforms and services not just the Xbox.

As shared by the staff at Microsoft to Xbox Wire. There are 20 games coming to its services this week.

January 13th : Dynasty Warriors: Origins Digital Deluxe Edition – Xbox Series X/S

: January 15th : Beautiful Sakura: Surfing Club – Windows The Bit’s Escape – Xbox Series X/S Perfect Ninja Painter 3 – Xbox Series X/S Runny Bunny – Console Edition – Xbox Series X/S Sokorobot – Xbox Series X/S Suikaiju – Xbox Series X/S SYNDUALITY Echo of Ada (Deluxe and Ultimate Edition Early Access) – Xbox Series X/S

:

January 16th : Morkull Ragast’s Rage – Xbox Series X/S Mystery Box: Evolution Professor Doctor Jetpack – Xbox Series X/S Things Too Ugly Vanity Fair: The Pursuit – Xbox Series X/S & Xbox Play Anywhere

: January 17th : 911: Cannibal 911: Prey Cherry Tower – Xbox Series X/S The standard edition of Dynasty Warriors: Origins – Xbox Series X/S Hen, Chicks, and Cats – Xbox Series X/S Hexa River – Xbox Series X/S Spot Challenge Vol. 1 – Xbox Series X/S Tales of Graces F Remastered (Pre-order) – Xbox Series X/S

:

That’s it for Microsoft’s highlighted games coming to its various platforms this week. These are different from the games that will be coming to Xbox Game Pass this month. If you’d like to find out more about the games coming to Game Pass click here.

The whole industry seems to be ablaze with news of the Nintendo Switch 2. If you haven’t heard, it’s rumoured to be revealed this week. If you’d like to find out about more then click here.