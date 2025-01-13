Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

Xbox Highlights New Games Coming To Xbox This Week

by

With games like Dynasty Warriors: Origins and Tales of Graces F. It’s shaping up to be an exciting week.

Xbox highlights the games that are coming to its services every week. These are the games that are coming to all of its platforms and services not just the Xbox. 

As shared by the staff at Microsoft to Xbox Wire. There are 20 games coming to its services this week

  • January 13th:
    • Dynasty Warriors: Origins Digital Deluxe Edition – Xbox Series X/S
  • January 15th:
    • Beautiful Sakura: Surfing Club – Windows
    • The Bit’s Escape – Xbox Series X/S
    • Perfect Ninja Painter 3 – Xbox Series X/S
    • Runny Bunny – Console Edition – Xbox Series X/S
    • Sokorobot – Xbox Series X/S
    • Suikaiju – Xbox Series X/S
    • SYNDUALITY Echo of Ada (Deluxe and Ultimate Edition Early Access) – Xbox Series X/S
  • January 16th:
    • Morkull Ragast’s Rage – Xbox Series X/S
    • Mystery Box: Evolution 
    • Professor Doctor Jetpack – Xbox Series X/S
    • Things Too Ugly 
    • Vanity Fair: The Pursuit – Xbox Series X/S & Xbox Play Anywhere
  • January 17th:
    • 911: Cannibal 
    • 911: Prey 
    • Cherry Tower – Xbox Series X/S
    • The standard edition of Dynasty Warriors: Origins – Xbox Series X/S
    • Hen, Chicks, and Cats – Xbox Series X/S
    • Hexa River – Xbox Series X/S
    • Spot Challenge Vol. 1 – Xbox Series X/S 
    • Tales of Graces F Remastered (Pre-order) – Xbox Series X/S

That’s it for Microsoft’s highlighted games coming to its various platforms this week. These are different from the games that will be coming to Xbox Game Pass this month. If you’d like to find out more about the games coming to Game Pass click here

The whole industry seems to be ablaze with news of the Nintendo Switch 2. If you haven’t heard, it’s rumoured to be revealed this week. If you’d like to find out about more then click here

Recent Videos

10 Most Expensive Microtransactions That Are Simply UNFAIR

10 Most Expensive Microtransactions That Are Simply UNFAIR
10 Fourth Wall Breaking Moments That FREAKED Us Out

10 Fourth Wall Breaking Moments That FREAKED Us Out
50 BEST PC Games of 2024 [4K]

50 BEST PC Games of 2024 [4K]
AC SHADOWS DELAYED AGAIN, BEST LOOKING AA GAME? & MORE

AC SHADOWS DELAYED AGAIN, BEST LOOKING AA GAME? & MORE
10 BIGGEST Video Game Announcements At CES 2025

10 BIGGEST Video Game Announcements At CES 2025
10 Gaming TRENDS That NEED TO DIE in 2025

10 Gaming TRENDS That NEED TO DIE in 2025
20 Hidden Notes We Found That Were DUMB Yet Hilarious

20 Hidden Notes We Found That Were DUMB Yet Hilarious
10 Game Company Moves That SUCKED

10 Game Company Moves That SUCKED
10 Video Game Things That DIED in 2024

10 Video Game Things That DIED in 2024
Category: Tag: , , , , ,