Sonic The Hedgehog 3 Reaches New Milestone In The US

If you’ve been enjoying the love for Sonic The Hedgehog 3 since its release in theaters last month, you’re not alone. The movie hasn’t just generated fan and critic love; it’s made a bunch of money at the box office. With each week that passes, especially since it doesn’t have the biggest competition right now, it’s raking in more cash, which is helping it climb the charts all over the world. As noted by various sources, including on Twitter, the film is nearing $400 million at the global box office. However, the bigger tally that has many people intrigued is that the film has crossed $200 million at the US box office.

Why does that matter? That’s easy. That makes this film the 2nd-highest-grossing video game film ever in the US. That’s very important because video game movies haven’t been the biggest hits at the box office until recent years. If you’re wondering what the No.1 one is, that should be fairly obvious, as it’s Sonic’s rival in Mario. Yeah, when Mario’s animated film dropped in 2023, it left no doubt that it would be the biggest of its kind. However, Sonic owning the No.2 spot feels good in its own way. Plus, Sonic’s 2nd film holds the No.3 spot now, so that gives him even more clout! Oh, and if we wanted to go even deeper, all three of Sonic’s movies are in the Top 5 of video game movies in the US. That’s an honor that even Mario doesn’t have.

Now, to be clear, Sonic The Hedgehog 3 isn’t the No.2 video game movie of all time at the global box office, as those numbers are a bit trickier. It could potentially get to that spot, but it would need a little help. There were certain video game movies that dominated in places like China, which inflated their numbers far beyond what anyone reasonably thought would happen. Just as important, Sonic’s third movie had some serious competition via a key Disney prequel, which likely tapped into some of the immediate money that it would’ve gotten.

Regardless, the movie is a success, and fans are excited about what will come next. As shown by the film’s ending credits sequences, Amy Rose and Metal Sonic will be helping and fighting the blue blur the next time around, and there are bound to be a few more surprises in the mix. One such one might even be a spinoff film with Shadow The Hedgehog.