The Asus ROG Ally Z1 Extreme Is On Sale Now

Handheld gaming is going through a revival recently and CES has played a huge part. Over the course of the last few days, 3 handhelds have been announced. Sadly many of these devices are not yet available for purchase. But if you’re eager to dive into Handheld PC Gaming the ROG Ally is at its lowest price yet.

As spotted by the folks over at Polygon. The ROG Ally Z1 Extreme edition is available for almost 25% less than its regular resale price from BestBuy. So it could be yours for just $500. It is worth mentioning that the Z1 Extreme is now cheaper than its slower counterpart.

The Specs of the Asus ROG Ally Z1 Extreme are as follows:

CPU: AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme with Radeon RDNA 3 Graphics

RAM: 16GB of LPDDR5 (6400MT/s)

Storage: 512GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD

Battery: 40WH

Weight: 608g

Screen: 7inch 1920×1080 120Hz

OS: Windows 11 Home

The device comes with an included travel case and power brick. Also included is a free month of Game Pass Ulitmate which means that you’ll be able to boot up several games on receiving the device, including quite a few AAA items. It is unlikely this deal will be up for long. So it’s a great idea to get one now if you’ve been turning the idea over. The regular price is $650.

If you’d like to find out more about the games available to Xbox Game Pass subscribers you can find out more here. If you’re curious about Acer’s newly announced Nitro Blaze PC Handhelds, you can find out more here.