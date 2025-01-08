Project AVA: Razer’s New Virtual Gaming Coach

Guidance and build guides all in one place, without having to do heaps of reading. What a pleasure.

A lot of cool tech was announced at CES 2025. One of the concepts showcased at the Ryzen stand was that of Project AVA an automated gaming coach and co-pilot.

As shared by Ryzen on their webpage. Project AVA is not yet available for players to try. However, the idea is that once it is ready gamers will be able to volunteer to be playtesters. Effectively Project AVA seeks to use AI to guide players through their games, help with tricky combat situations and spot repeated errors that a player might be making.

This could be a polarizing affair, some people hate AI and its implementation while others find it exciting. Project AVA aims to be a coach and game guru – offering players hints tips and tricks in real time. These tips will be based on data gathered from the Ryzen team.

Another very attractive feature is the one-click hardware setup which promises to boost framerates and shorten load times. This will make PC gaming more accessible to beginners who don’t know what settings to tweak to make a game run smoothly. Project AVA is also apparently going to have an update tool that will make sure your hardware and software are up to date in time for the gaming session. Interestingly the coaching side of things sound remarkably similar to the Patents that Sony filed regarding AI assistance in gaming.

This is not the only update that Razer shared at CES. They also shared that they would be releasing a Remote Play Feature that will allow players to play games from their library on any device with a screen and an active internet connection.

If you’d like to read more on Razer’s remote play features, click here. The YouTube trailer for Project AVA can be found below.