Razer Announces Remote Play

It has been a week for game streaming announcements. CES 2025 has been in good form and with it there have been multiple remote play and cloud-gaming announcements. Some from Nvidia and now some from Razer.

As shared by the folks over at GameSpot. Razer announced a few new items at CES 2025. But they also announced some updates to their Nexus Mobile App. One of these updates is the ability to utilise PC Remote Play. Which will allow gamers to stream games from their PC to their phones over wifi.

According to Razer’s press release, the app and PC software will work hand in hand to tailor the experience to your mobile device’s display. This will allow players to make the most of their device’s display and refresh rates instead of being locked to fixed frame rates and resolutions.

The app and partnered software are reportedly going to work with all major gaming platforms. However, you will need to have a mobile device running at least Android 12 or iOS 18. Your PC will also need to run Windows 11.

According to Razer the optimal bandwidth for ideal play is 30Mbps and the recommended minimum is 15 Mbps. So you will be restricted by your connectivity and bandwidth and need to be on the same network when setting up. Razer states that players will be able to seamlessly start up games from their mobile devices which makes the service very convenient for those who travel often or plan to do their gaming outside of the house.

Razer manufactures an Android tablet as well as several great controllers. So it’s worth checking out some of those if this is the setup you’re hoping to go for. Just keep in mind that connectivity is key.

