Rocksteady Studios Suffers Another Set Of Job Losses

We never enjoy reporting on news that the video game industry has experienced a series of layoffs, and we’ve certainly seen plenty of these reports lately. While we are hopeful that 2025 will see a new surge in the industry, it’s unfortunate that we have to report that Rocksteady Studios recently underwent a new round of job losses. Of course, we’re hopeful those affected can bounce back quickly.

The news came out through Eurogamer, which noted that several former employees alerted the publication. The employees wished to remain anonymous. So far, neither Rocksteady Studios nor its parent company, Warner Bros., have officially confirmed a round of layoffs within the company. That said, if the report is to be accurate, it looks like a half-dozen staff members were hit due to redundancies.

As noted by the publication, this also comes after a previous round of layoffs that further reduced the team size. Those affected seem to include programming developers, artist teams, and additional QA staff. This also comes after Rocksteady Studios released a title that didn’t quite hit the success that the studio had banked on.

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League launched last year, and the reviews were not good. It left quite a few fans disappointed, especially after the studio’s success with the Batman Arkham series. At any rate, we know that there are no more plans to bring out additional content for the game, so you shouldn’t see anything notable about the game this year. However, we know that the servers will stay open for now. Furthermore, if you’re keen on learning a little more about this game, you’ll find our Before You Buy coverage in the video embedded below.

At the moment, we’re not told what Rocksteady Studios is working on next. After the latest round of layoffs, we might be a long way off from hearing about this team’s next venture.