Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League Is Finally Ending Development – But The Game And Rocksteady Will Not Be Unalived

Yesterday we reported on Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League getting an offline mode. Today, we can confirm some more details on their latest announcement.

In fact, it has been revealed that Season 4 will be the last season. Windows Central confirmed that the Merc who isn’t famous for talking as much, Deathstroke, is getting added in. Alongside Slade, a medieval themed Elseworld awaits those loyal players who stuck around.

While the offline mode will guarantee that Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League will be playable when the game’s servers go offline, Rocksteady and WB Games actually assured players that the servers will stay online, at least for the foreseeable future.

They didn’t give a timeline for this, but the unofficial standard that we do expect is ten years. Game companies need to strike that balance between what won’t get them sued for failing to meet commitments for selling a product, and when it just doesn’t make sense to keep old games going anymore.

In the case of Concord, while Sony’s choices seem to have layered on the humiliation for them and Firewalk studios, they were partly done to get around the issues I mentioned above. Since Sony refunded all players, they do not need to keep Concord’s servers online for the next few years.

Subsequently, that is the reason that Ubisoft announced plans to sunset XDefiant, but also explained that it would still have at least a full year for those who already downloaded the game.

And to address other questions, WB Games already laid off workers at Rocksteady last September. However, these were not any of the developers who made the game, but QA workers that WB Games deemed unessential.

This distinction is important, because based on a June report by Jason Schreier for Bloomberg, Rocksteady was not directly blamed for Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League’s failure.

Several factors and people could be pointed at for deserving blame, including Rocksteady co-founders Jamie Walker and Sefton Hill. However, Walker and Hill left the company before the game was even released.

We don’t know if Warner Bros. held accountable the higher ups who decided Rocksteady should take over WB Games Montreal’s live service game. But between Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League, Multiversus, and Mortal Kombat 1, it’s clear that WB Games was taught a harsh lesson about game development in 2024.

Windows Central reports that Rocksteady is expected to assist Avalanche Studios in the next Hogwarts Legacy title, but there is no official announcement on what original title they will make next. Shpeshal Nick Baker claimed last September that Rocksteady is pitching another Batman game that Sony is trying to pay for. We certainly hope WB Games knows better than to Square Enix that potential project, but rumors are all we have for now.