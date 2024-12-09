Suicide Squad Kill The Justice League Is Getting An Offline Mode

With December already in its second week, you’re going to see plenty of people talking about the various ups and downs that 2024 has had as a whole. There have been many troubling pieces of news throughout the year on the business side of things alone, and that doesn’t touch upon the video games that didn’t exactly “live up to the hype” despite all manner of publicity saying they would. One of the biggest flops of 2024 by far was Suicide Squad Kill The Justice League, which had been in development for years, only to flop hard within a couple of days. Seriously, it was that bad.

There were many elements to the game that made it bad. First, it was a live-service title requiring an online connection at all times. Second, while the story had some decent beats and good voice acting, the gameplay was incredibly average and didn’t mesh well with the characters that were available. Third, the story itself didn’t actually end in the main campaign and could only be finished through the DLC/Season Pass content, and finally, it just felt like a “mid” game, even though Rocksteady was known for delivering blockbuster epics starring Batman.

Even with its numerous faults and $200 million loss of profits, Rocksteady has continued adding content to the game. Suicide Squad Kill The Justice League Season 4 was revealed on Twitter today, and it highlighted several new maps, incursions, and a new playable character in Deathstroke. However, what has the eyes of many gamers is the fact that the game is finally getting an “offline mode.”

Why is that significant? Several reasons, actually. First, as noted before, the game required an online connection, which was an instant turnoff to most. Second, many on both Twitter and Reddit believe that this decision means that the main servers will be shutting down soon. Third, since the servers are potentially shutting down, many feel that this could mean Rocksteady is setting itself up for layoffs. Yes, that’s a dark way of thinking about it, but as we also noted before, WB took a $200 million loss because of this game. Typically, when something like that happens, the developer “responsible” for it doesn’t get to leave unscathed.

Obviously, all of this is just speculation, but it does align with what’s being stated, and 2024 has been mired with all manner of layoffs for reasons both “justified” and not. Either way, nothing will likely save this game, and this could be one of its final nails.