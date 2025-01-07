Nintendo Music Adds DKC 3 Soundtrack!

The Nintendo Music app continues to be an item that delivers fun things for fans to enjoy on various levels. Sure, when it first came out, it only had a limited number of tracks from certain Nintendo titles. However, since then, The Big N has been doing its best to release either specific songs or massive soundtracks to the app at a regular clip. Yesterday, another game’s full soundtrack was added, and it was none other than Donkey Kong Country 3: Dixie Kong’s Double Trouble! This game was the last of the trilogy over on the SNES, and fans will definitely feel nostalgic when popping on one of these tracks.

As noted below by insider Stealth, it’s not simply that the game’s soundtrack has been added to it. It’s the full soundtrack! That means there are 40 new tracks for gamers to listen to on Nintendo Music or use to compile their own playlists. Given that Diddy’s game in the series is already on the app, and other titles with Donkey Kong are on it, too, you could make quite the playlist to “monkey around with,” should you want to.

Nintendo added Donkey Kong Country 3 to Nintendo Music.



40 Tracks in total.



This is truly an about-face from Nintendo, who for years were quite stringent on how gamers could listen to the soundtracks from its title, even going so far as to shut down YouTube channels that had posted the music previously. Clearly, they’ve softened their stance on things while also taking things into their own hands to give the people what they want.

As for Donkey Kong and his family, things are still going well for them, even if it’s not exactly what the fans want from the family. For example, the DK crew is getting ready for a release on the Nintendo Switch. However, that “release” is a port of the Wii title that brought them back to the “country side of things” once Retro Studios took over.

While the game is incredible, it’s already been ported before, and fans have been desperate for a new title featuring the family, especially if someone like Retro is making it, as the dev’s two titles in the franchises were big hits with fans and critics.

The good news is that with the Nintendo Switch 2 looming on the horizon, the potential to have a new game in the franchise is possible. Plus, Donkey Kong was featured as a key character in Mario’s animated film in 2023, so Nintendo might want to piggyback off of that wave of popularity.