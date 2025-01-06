It Looks Like A Doom Port Is Coming to PS5 and Xbox

Doom must be the most ported game in history at this point, it’s been ported to everything from a toothbrush to a toaster. The DOS version is iconic because of this porting phenomenon. But there are other popular variants of Doom as well. One such variant is Doom 64 for the Nintendo 64. Now there are rumours that it too will be ported… to the PlayStation5 and Xbox.

As reported by GameRant, a Doom 64 ESRB rating has been updated. Despite no information from Bethesda or id Software. This is not uncommon, mind you. Developers and publishers usually wait until the last minute before they send their games in for ratings. This is usually so that the game is in as complete a state as possible.

It’s also worth mentioning that Bethesda has shadow-dropped Doom titles before. So a release could be just around the corner. The game’s ESRB rating was updated to list both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S as compatible devices.

In 2020 the Xbox One and the PlayStation 4 were also treated to a Doom 64 port, albeit with a few technical upgrades and some additional content. So it’s very likely that this variant will also have some updates and additional content.

