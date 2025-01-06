Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

It Looks Like A Doom Port Is Coming to PS5 and Xbox

by

Can’t you just hear the theme music already?

Doom must be the most ported game in history at this point, it’s been ported to everything from a toothbrush to a toaster. The DOS version is iconic because of this porting phenomenon. But there are other popular variants of Doom as well. One such variant is Doom 64 for the Nintendo 64. Now there are rumours that it too will be ported… to the PlayStation5 and Xbox. 

As reported by GameRant, a Doom 64 ESRB rating has been updated. Despite no information from Bethesda or id Software. This is not uncommon, mind you. Developers and publishers usually wait until the last minute before they send their games in for ratings. This is usually so that the game is in as complete a state as possible. 

It’s also worth mentioning that Bethesda has shadow-dropped Doom titles before. So a release could be just around the corner. The game’s ESRB rating was updated to list both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S as compatible devices. 

In 2020 the Xbox One and the PlayStation 4 were also treated to a Doom 64 port, albeit with a few technical upgrades and some additional content. So it’s very likely that this variant will also have some updates and additional content. 

If you would like to find out more about Doom 64 being ported to the PlayStation 4 click here. If you are curious about Doom being ported to other consoles, click here. Finally, if you’d like to check out the ESRB rating yourself, click here.

Recent Videos

10 Game Company Moves That SUCKED

10 Game Company Moves That SUCKED
10 Video Game Things That DIED in 2024

10 Video Game Things That DIED in 2024
30 BEST PS5 Games of 2024

30 BEST PS5 Games of 2024
GTA 4 IS BACK, SWITCH 2 UPSCALING GRAPHICS? & MORE

GTA 4 IS BACK, SWITCH 2 UPSCALING GRAPHICS? & MORE
10 BIGGEST Surprise Hits of 2024

10 BIGGEST Surprise Hits of 2024
10 Things To Know Before You Buy A Gaming PC

10 Things To Know Before You Buy A Gaming PC
20 Things Players Discovered That Developers HATED

20 Things Players Discovered That Developers HATED
10 Times Games MADE YOU REGRET Your Actions

10 Times Games MADE YOU REGRET Your Actions
10 Hardest Bosses of in Recent Games That BROKE US

10 Hardest Bosses of in Recent Games That BROKE US
Category: Tag: , , , , , , , , ,