LG And Microsoft Want To Turn Your Smart TV Into An XBOX

Xbox’s focus has shifted from console exclusives and hardware sales to a more universal console experience. The company’s “This is an Xbox” campaign seems to be working. Not only is it a new track it’s also a great deal. Now LG TVs are going to be able to stream Xbox games out of the box.

Xbox and LG to bring Xbox Cloud Gaming to LG Smart TVs later this year (LG Gaming Portal).https://t.co/5Vax5gBr01 pic.twitter.com/djAGZX6xqD — Klobrille (@klobrille) January 6, 2025

As shared by Klobrille over on Twitter. Xbox posted an update to their website regarding their new partnership with LG. New LG smart TVs will now come bundled with Xbox Cloud Gaming. While game streaming and gaming on what is effectively a very large Android tablet is not new. Officially supported Xbox cloud gaming is.

This service has been available to some Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers who are part of the Beta. However, it’s soon going to be available to the public. Those who want to make use of the service will need an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription and obviously a supported LG Smart TV.

Recently Xbox announced a new service called Stream Your Own Game. It allows users to stream some select games that they own to any device. This is also going to be available with LG Smart TVs.

The benefit of a service like this is that consumers no longer need to buy an expensive console and games, with a Smart TV, controller and subscription they can play new releases at launch and indulge in old favourites. It’s also worth mentioning that the majority of smart TVs and even Android-based devices are capable of playing games, via emulation and streaming services. Netflix also offers a catalog of great games. So gaming is becoming more and more accessible as a whole.

