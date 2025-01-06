Mafia II Final Cut Update Brings New Missions & Cut Content

It’s hard to believe Mafia II was originally released in 2010. However, if you are not quite done with this game, then we have some good news for you. An update to a popular mod is coming out, which will add more content for you to play through. That should hopefully help you out while we wait for the next major installment to drop from Hangar 13, Mafia: The Old Country. You can check out the upcoming update in the trailer below.

Mafia II Final Cut was released in 2023, and it’s a mod from a team that wanted to deliver more content for players to enjoy. Players are getting a mixture of new content alongside a slew of fixes, so your game should run a little more smoothly. That said, it’s receiving an update later this year. This will bring the Mafia II: Final Cut to 1.3.

The development team behind the mod Night Wolves has released a new trailer on YouTube showcasing the upcoming content. This again adds new features, such as a metro station alongside new missions. But if you haven’t even touched this mod, then you’re in for a real treat, as there’s far more content featured in the Final Cut.

Much like other games that are released, developers tend to cut content out before it drops into the marketplace. With this mod, developers worked to ensure that deleted content is brought back into the mix. You’ll find new scenes and gameplay moments throughout the different chapters, cutscenes, dialogue, and even missions. It’s a big overhaul that might pique your interest. Of course, after you finish through this mod, you’ll be forced to wait on the next major installment, Mafia: The Old Country. This next installment doesn’t have a specific release date attached quite yet, but we should see it launch this year for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms.

However, as we mentioned earlier, the video trailer embedded below offers a quick peek at the upcoming Mafia II: Final Cut 1.3.