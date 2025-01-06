Gameranx

Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition Competition #26

The second set of challenges of 2025 is live! The Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition continues to be the gift that keeps on giving. These challenges will be available for the remainder of this week.

As shared on Nintendo’s news page, Switch Online members can take part in competition #26. As per usual in the World Championships competitions, this set of challenges will be live for a week until the 13th of January. The next competition will be shared thereafter. 

Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition is a game that offers 150 challenges from 13 classic NES games. All of these challenges are speedrunning-based challenges that see you compete against players from around the world. But if you’d prefer to keep things local you can also compete with other players at home. 

This Week’s Five Challenges:

  • Super Mario Bros: Step It Up
  • The Legend of Zelda: Don’t Go Alone
  • Kirby’s Adventure: Coconut Rush
  • Super Mario Bros. 2: Coconut Rush
  • Super Mario Bros. 3 Rotary Rush

For those of you who undertook last week’s challenges – Competition #25, then don’t forget to check out the leaderboard. You’re able to watch the top runs from last week’s submissions. Here are last week’s challenges. 

Last Week’s Five Challenges:

  • Kirby’s Adventure: Taking Flight
  • Super Mario Bros. 3: Half-Pipe
  • Kid Icarus: Water Divination
  • Zelda II: The Adventure of Link: Cliff Jumping
  • Metroid: Kraid Raid

The Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition can be had for $30 on the eShop. If you’re a Steam Deck owner as well as a Switch fan then you may be interested to know that the Steam Deck can emulate PS4. Click here to find out more.

