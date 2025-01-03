Rust Hits New High: 262, 284 Active Users on Steam

It’s been a season of record-breaking on Steam. While some of these records have been with regards to newer games like Path of Exile 2 or Marvel Rivals, there have also been some old classics leaping to the fore. First, it was Half-Life 2 and now Rust.

As shared by the folks over at GameRant, Rust achieved a peak high on Steam after 11 years of active service. That’s quite a feat especially when considering the figure – 262,284 concurrent players. Up nearly 25k players from its previous best. According to SteamDB Rust has seen a player gain of 70,772 over the last 30 days.

Rust is a first-person survival game that sees players awaken naked and alone on a beach. From there players have to craft and build in an attempt to survive and thrive. From hyperrealistic weapons to interesting landscapes and environments, Rust has achieved this success for a reason. Players can go it alone or partner up with other players and duke it out online. The game has received over 385 content updates as per its Steam Page which likely plays some role in its success. The game has remained fresh for old players and continued to attract new players.

It’s a huge achievement for Rust to be 6th on the Steam charts of most played games ahead of Palworld, Baldur’s Gate 3 and Call of Duty and that’s eleven years after its release. If you’d like to find out more about Rust and what the game entails you can do so here.