PlayStation Adds Games to Its Holiday Sale

Sony has been very generous recently. For its 30th Anniversary celebration, Sony hosted a huge sale and added several games to its subscription service. Now, they’re hosting a Holiday Sale for the new year. This sale will run until January 17th, 2025.

As shared on Twitter by PlayStation, Sony is hosting a holiday sale until January 17th, 2025. However, that is with the caveat that some games may be on sale for different periods. There are a whole host of games that have been added to this list

Games added to the PlayStation Holiday sale

A Plague Tale Bundle

Alan Wake Remastered

Alone in the Dark – Digital Deluxe Edition

Assassin’s Creed® Valhalla + Watch Dogs®: Legion Bundle

Assetto Corsa Competizione – 2024 Pack

Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration – Digital Expanded Edition

Back 4 Blood: Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5

Battlefield™ 2042 Elite Edition PS4 & PS5

Borderlands 3: Ultimate Edition PS4™ & PS5™

Castlevania Dominus Collection

CATAN® – Console Edition PS4® & PS5®

Crash Bandicoot™ 4: It’s About Time

Crash Team Rumble™ – Standard Edition

Crusader Kings III

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition (PS5)

Dead Cells: Medley of Pain Bundle

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5…

Diablo® II: Resurrected™

Diablo® Prime Evil Upgrade

DOOM Eternal Standard Edition

DORAEMON STORY OF SEASONS: Friends of the Great Kingdom

Dragon Age™: The Veilguard Deluxe Edition

DRAGON BALL FighterZ – Legendary Edition PS4 & PS5

Drift Master Simulator

EA SPORTS™ Madden NFL 25 Deluxe Edition

EA SPORTS™ PGA TOUR™ Deluxe Edition

F1® 24 Champions Edition

F1® Manager 2024 Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5

Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition

Fantasy Beauties Premium Edition

FINAL FANTASY XIV Online – Complete Collector’s Edition

Firegirl: Hack ‘n Splash Rescue DX

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn

G.I. JOE: WRATH OF COBRA

Ghostwire: Tokyo

Gotham Knights: Deluxe

Grand Theft Auto V (PS4™ & PS5™)

GUNDAM BREAKER 4 Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5

Hades

Have a Nice Death

HITMAN World of Assassination Part One

Hogwarts Legacy: Digital Deluxe Edition

LEGO Star Wars II: The Original Trilogy

LEGO® Star Wars™:The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5

METAL GEAR SOLID 3: Snake Eater – Master Collection Version PS4 & PS5

Monster Hunter Rise Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5

NBA 2K25 Tournament Edition

Need for Speed™ Unbound Palace Edition

OlliOlli World – Rad Edition (PS4/PS5)

Peaky Blinders: The King’s Ransom Complete Edition

Persona 5 Tactica Digital Deluxe PS4 & PS5

Sea of Thieves

Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse

Sherlock Holmes Chapter One Deluxe Edition

Sherlock Holmes The Awakened PS4 & PS5

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance Digital Deluxe Edition

SILENT HILL 2 Deluxe Edition

Skyrim Anniversary Edition + Fallout 4 G.O.T.Y Bundle

Sonic Frontiers PS4 & PS5

Sonic Origins Plus PS4 & PS5

SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONS PS4 & PS5

Souls of Chronos

SPY×ANYA: Operation Memories PS4 & PS5

STAR WARS™: Bounty Hunter™

Street Fighter™ 6 Deluxe Edition

Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania PS4 & PS5

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Arcade: Wrath of the Mutants

Temtem – Deluxe Edition

The Jackbox Party Pack 9

The Last of Us™ Part II Remastered

The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria™

The Plucky Squire

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six® Extraction Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5

V Rising Legacy of Castlevania Edition

Worms Rumble PS4 & PS5

WWE 2K24 Deluxe Edition

Yakuza: Like a Dragon Hero Edition PS4 & PS5

These are only a few highlights of the games available on the PlayStation Holiday Sale, for the complete list you can click here. If you’d like to find out about the games available on PlayStation Plus this month click here.