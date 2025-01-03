PlayStation Adds Games to Its Holiday Sale

Sony has been very generous recently. For its 30th Anniversary celebration, Sony hosted a huge sale and added several games to its subscription service. Now, they’re hosting a Holiday Sale for the new year. This sale will run until January 17th, 2025.
As shared on Twitter by PlayStation, Sony is hosting a holiday sale until January 17th, 2025. However, that is with the caveat that some games may be on sale for different periods. There are a whole host of games that have been added to this list
Games added to the PlayStation Holiday sale
- A Plague Tale Bundle
- Alan Wake Remastered
- Alone in the Dark – Digital Deluxe Edition
- Assassin’s Creed® Valhalla + Watch Dogs®: Legion Bundle
- Assetto Corsa Competizione – 2024 Pack
- Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration – Digital Expanded Edition
- Back 4 Blood: Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5
- Battlefield™ 2042 Elite Edition PS4 & PS5
- Borderlands 3: Ultimate Edition PS4™ & PS5™
- Castlevania Dominus Collection
- CATAN® – Console Edition PS4® & PS5®
- Crash Bandicoot™ 4: It’s About Time
- Crash Team Rumble™ – Standard Edition
- Crusader Kings III
- Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition (PS5)
- Dead Cells: Medley of Pain Bundle
- Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5…
- Diablo® II: Resurrected™
- Diablo® Prime Evil Upgrade
- DOOM Eternal Standard Edition
- DORAEMON STORY OF SEASONS: Friends of the Great Kingdom
- Dragon Age™: The Veilguard Deluxe Edition
- DRAGON BALL FighterZ – Legendary Edition PS4 & PS5
- Drift Master Simulator
- EA SPORTS™ Madden NFL 25 Deluxe Edition
- EA SPORTS™ PGA TOUR™ Deluxe Edition
- F1® 24 Champions Edition
- F1® Manager 2024 Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5
- Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition
- Fantasy Beauties Premium Edition
- FINAL FANTASY XIV Online – Complete Collector’s Edition
- Firegirl: Hack ‘n Splash Rescue DX
- Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn
- G.I. JOE: WRATH OF COBRA
- Ghostwire: Tokyo
- Gotham Knights: Deluxe
- Grand Theft Auto V (PS4™ & PS5™)
- GUNDAM BREAKER 4 Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5
- Hades
- Have a Nice Death
- HITMAN World of Assassination Part One
- Hogwarts Legacy: Digital Deluxe Edition
- LEGO Star Wars II: The Original Trilogy
- LEGO® Star Wars™:The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5
- METAL GEAR SOLID 3: Snake Eater – Master Collection Version PS4 & PS5
- Monster Hunter Rise Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5
- NBA 2K25 Tournament Edition
- Need for Speed™ Unbound Palace Edition
- OlliOlli World – Rad Edition (PS4/PS5)
- Peaky Blinders: The King’s Ransom Complete Edition
- Persona 5 Tactica Digital Deluxe PS4 & PS5
- Sea of Thieves
- Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse
- Sherlock Holmes Chapter One Deluxe Edition
- Sherlock Holmes The Awakened PS4 & PS5
- Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance Digital Deluxe Edition
- SILENT HILL 2 Deluxe Edition
- Skyrim Anniversary Edition + Fallout 4 G.O.T.Y Bundle
- Sonic Frontiers PS4 & PS5
- Sonic Origins Plus PS4 & PS5
- SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONS PS4 & PS5
- Souls of Chronos
- SPY×ANYA: Operation Memories PS4 & PS5
- STAR WARS™: Bounty Hunter™
- Street Fighter™ 6 Deluxe Edition
- Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania PS4 & PS5
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Arcade: Wrath of the Mutants
- Temtem – Deluxe Edition
- The Jackbox Party Pack 9
- The Last of Us™ Part II Remastered
- The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria™
- The Plucky Squire
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six® Extraction Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5
- V Rising Legacy of Castlevania Edition
- Worms Rumble PS4 & PS5
- WWE 2K24 Deluxe Edition
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon Hero Edition PS4 & PS5
These are only a few highlights of the games available on the PlayStation Holiday Sale, for the complete list you can click here. If you’d like to find out about the games available on PlayStation Plus this month click here.