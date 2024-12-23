Epic Games Store Free Game December 24th

Epic Games Store has just released its newest free game to its game store. This is part of its 15 Days of Free Games special. Epic releases a free game to the public every day. Yesterday’s game was Wizard of Legend, which was originally released in 2018 and currently retails for $15.99. Today’s game is, in fact, DLC for Dark and Darker Legendary Status.

As reported by Comicbook, today’s Epic Free game is not a game but rather DLC. Dark and Darker is a medieval first-person shooter that was released in June of 2024. The game has been a hit since its release and amassed a sizeable following. Its Steam reviews are Very Positive.

Fans who already own this game will be thrilled to add this DLC to their collection as it currently costs $30. Dark and Darker: Legendary Status can be claimed until tomorrow when the next free game or DLC is announced.

In contrast to yesterday’s game Wizard of Legend, which is no longer available to claim. Wizard of Legend is a top-down dungeon crawler that features fast gameplay and a varied move set as players chain attacks together to put the hurt on their foes. Wizard of Legend is a full game whereas Dark And Darker: Legendary Status is a DLC.

Today’s offering is only the DLC so you will need the base game. By upgrading your game you will get access to High-Roller Dungeons, 8 additional character slots, the ability to sell items in the marketplace, 1 shared stash and a Triumph boost.

If you’d like to find out more about the free games that Epic is offering this December then click here.