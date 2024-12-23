This Mod Shows Us What Marvel Rivals For DC Studios Could Look Like

It’s been a few days since Marvel Rivals launched, and even though their own director had his doubts, it turned out to be a huge hit for NetEase and Marvel.

But now NetEase has to reckon with all the many things AAA live service games have to deal with. And while fans are still happy with the character balance, game loop, monetization, etc. players have already found a vulnerability. But this one gave us something that we imagine NetEase would also love to see, but maybe not Marvel (maybe?)

Modder ToastedShoes just put up a new video showing off that he has modded several Marvel characters to become DC characters. We’ll run them down for you below:

Moon Knight – Batman

Namor – Aquaman

Magik – Wonder Woman

Spider-Man – Blue Beetle

Black Widow – Harley Quinn

Iron Man – Lex Luthor

Dr. Strange – Dr. Fate

Jeff The Land Shark – Krypto The Super Dog

Hawkeye – Green Arrow

Thor – Shazam / Captain Marvel

Winter Soldier – Peacemaker

Given that the game has only been around for a few days, it’s definitely impressive that ToastedShoes got this all prepared in short order. Even if his Krypto looks more like a Demon Dog wearing a Krypto costume.

While some of these choices are pretty easy to drum up given how closely some Marvel and DC characters mirror each other, we have to toast ToastedShoes for some creative choices. Using Magik for Wonder Woman may mean the Amazonian doesn’t get to use her magic lasso or bullet blocking wrist bands, but it’s still visually convincing.

With DC Studios Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters now properly getting rolled out with Creature Commandos on streaming and the Superman movie getting its release date trailer, one wonders if Peter Safran and James Gunn have also already planned for video games on the way, or if we may have to wait a few years for those to come out. ToastedShoes using John Cena’s Peacemaker, which was a show James Gunn produced before he was promoted to run DC Studios, clearly shows us the potential for their strategy to bring the same actors and characters across movies, shows, and video games.

On Marvel’s part, we hope this inspires them to try a few things. Of course, Marvel has their own take on the Justice League, in the Squadron Supreme. We know there will be fans who’ll look forward to playing as Power Princess, Hyperion, and Nighthawk, and that’s whether they’re skins for existing characters or new playable characters.

But then, we wonder if NetEase could work something out with their partners Disney and Warner Bros. See, NetEase is also making a Harry Potter game for Warner Bros., and Marvel and DC have worked with each other more often than you may imagine.

So who is to say that this isn’t actually possible? If there’s anyone in DC Studios reading this, we would point out it would be so much easier to piggyback on NetEase’ s game that’s already a success, than trying to launch a new one. We have already seen WB Games might need to step back for a minute before they pursue some new DC franchise games of their own.

In the meantime, you can check out ToastedShoes’ demonstration video for his mod below: