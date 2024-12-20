Dungeons and Dragons: Dark Alliance Is Getting Delisted

Dungeons and Dragons: Dark Alliance was released in 2021 for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. It’s a real-time combat action brawler that sadly received mixed reviews and has never really seemed to gain the traction it deserved. Wizards of the Coast has announced that the game will be shutting down its online services next year.

As reported by PlayStation Lifestyle. Dungeons and Dragons: Dark Alliance will no longer be available for purchase or download. As announced on the game’s Steam page. This is as of February 24th, 2025. Prior to that point players can still access servers, download DLC and continue with business as usual. After February 24th the game will only function in offline single-player mode.

Dungeons and Dragons: Dark Alliance has received “Mixed” reviews on Steam. Several players felt that the game was abandoned by developers and could have been a greater success if it had received some post-release love.

On Metacritic Dungeons and Dragons: Dark Alliance received a 53/100 for PC, a 57/100 for PlayStation 5 and a 58/100 for Xbox Series X. PC scores were the lowest but there were also more reviews submitted for that category. Which may be telling.

PlayStation Lifestyle noted that there are several multiplayer trophies for Dark Alliance, so for those who have the game on PlayStation and love collecting trophies, you’d better get to it.

If you would like to read more on Dungeons and Dragons: Dark Alliance, then you can do so here. If you’d like to take a look at the Steam or Metacritic reviews then you know what to do.