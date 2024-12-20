The Stalker 2 Team Have Released An End-of-Year Message

GSC Game World Team the company behind Stalker 2 have released an end-of-year message speaking to fans and laying out a road map for the year ahead. This is just following the latest patch that was released for the game which addressed approximately 1800 bugs and issues.

As shared to Reddit by TurboStrider27, the Stalker official Twitter account shared the end-of-year message. The gist of it is that the GSC Game World Team has been working diligently on their game since its release. The team has uploaded several patches and updates and taken player feedback very seriously.

The еnd of the year message from the GSC Game World team about plans for 2025. pic.twitter.com/vxzNWXIocc — S.T.A.L.K.E.R. OFFICIAL (@stalker_thegame) December 20, 2024

The GSC Game World Team has not had an easy go of things. During development, they had to deal with an encroaching invasion. Yet, they continued to work on the game until eventually, the need arose for them to relocate. The game was delayed, and some speculated that it was in danger of being cancelled. However, the team persevered and released the game.

Going forward the GSC Game World Team has said that they are going to continue to update Stalker 2 in 2025. Additionally, they’re planning to continue releasing content and will share a roadmap of that release cycle in the coming months. The Stalker: Legends of the Zone Trilogy console versions are slated for release next year. An update to the PC versions of the original games is also in the works.

The team closed out by thanking players for their support. They are indeed an amazing team and they have done a tremendous job communicating with the public and improving their game. If you’d like to read up on the major update that was just released for the game, click here.