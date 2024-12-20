The Five Free Games Coming to Amazon Prime This Week

Amazon Prime Subscribers can capitalise on a variety of benefits. Not only do they have the option of expedited shipping, movie streaming and one free Twitch subscription a month. They can also download a collection of free games every month. These games are dropped slowly throughout the month. Five more games were added yesterday.

Twelve games had previously been added to the service this December, they are:

Star Wars: Bounty Hunter

Tomb Raider: Underworld

Overcooked ! 2

Call of Juarez: Gunslinger

Dredge

Quake II

Disney Pixar Wall-E

Planet of Lana

Hero’s Hour

The Coma: Recut

Electrician Simulator

ReDrawn: The Painted Tower Collector’s Edition

Games releasing this week

Nine Witches: Family Disruption – December 19th

Predator: Hunting Grounds – December 19th

Aces of the Luftwaffe – December 19th

Simulakros – December 19th

Christmas Fables: The Magic Snowflake Collector’s Edition – December 19th

17 free games have been added to the service so far. This week’s offering features everything from old-school vertical scrolling shoot ‘em ups like Aces of the Luftwaffe to immersive asymmetrical shooters like Predator Hunting Grounds. Simulakros – a fast-paced action shooter set in the future, was only just released this October. For those who are in the Christmas spirit, there’s Christmas Fables: The Magic Snowflake Collectors Edition, which is a puzzle-based point-and-click game released last December.

Still to come

The Town of Light – December 26th

If your hunger for free games still isn’t sated, check out the Prime gaming website here. You can see all of the free games that are currently available to claim. If you’d like to know more about the other Amazon Prime Games that are coming to the service this December or if you’d like to find out more about Amazon Prime gaming, click here.