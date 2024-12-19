Lenovo is Having A Party And They Invited Valve And Microsoft

Lenovo has announced a special gaming handheld event and they’ve got a few exciting special guests attending. These guests include but are not limited to a Microsoft VP and Valve’s SteamOS designer. So we’ll have Lenovo, Valve and Microsoft in one space discussing handhelds.

As reported by The Verge, Lenovo will be hosting guests from Microsoft and Valve at an event on the 7th of January. In addition, there have also been rumours from well-placed sources that hint at the unveiling of a new third-party SteamOS handheld. That’s interesting because there are very few handhelds that officially run SteamOS from the manufacturer. Interestingly Valve’s representative is Pierre-Loup Griffais a Steam Deck and SteamOS Co-designer. This seemingly lends weight to the rumours.

Interestingly, Microsoft’s VP responsible for Xbox Gaming Devices is also going to be present. As Sean Hollister from the Verge points out, it’s unlikely there will be any updates on the Xbox handheld at this event because top Xbox brass has suggested that point is a ways off.

However, it’s possible we may get a sneak peek of what’s in store for the future of Xbox gaming. Perhaps there’s some collaboration in the works between Valve and Microsoft in order to optimise the Windows software handheld Ui experience. There have also been rumours that Microsoft has begun working on a handheld because of the threat the Steam Deck and SteamOS pose to their dedicated gaming business. It’s sure to be an interesting event.

Microsoft is supposedly working on software that would package the Xbox gaming content and platform neatly on a handheld from the company. If you’d like to find out more about these leaks and rumours you can do so here.