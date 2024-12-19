8BitDo Has Announced a New Xbox Controller With A Twist

8BitDo is at it again, this time with an all-new controller. The 8BitDo Ultimate Mini Wired Controller. It looks like an Xbox controller, works like one and does so with all of the modern niceties we know and love. There’s only one difference. It’s 20 percent smaller and 100 grams lighter than the Xbox controller. Perfect for smaller hands.

As reported by The Verge, 8BitDo have announced their Mini Wired Xbox controller. It’s a wired transparent controller that features many of the modern hardware advancements made in recent years.

The 8BitDo Ulitmate Mini Wired Controller features a fun colourful shell, contrasting transparent buttons, hall effect joy sticks and analog hall effect triggers. There are programmable light-up rings around the joysticks, which feature multiple modes and respond to players’ inputs both on the joystick and on the buttons.

The controller is compatible with several platforms including the Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, Xbox One and computers running Windows 10 and 11. These controllers will probably work with any device that accepts a wired controller, but don’t bank on it if it’s not officially supported. There are three colourways: Translucent White, Pink and Green and they contrast well against the crystal action buttons. It also features a 3.5mm audio jack, impulse triggers, vibration and an official license from Xbox. The 8BitDo Ultimate Mini Wired Controller looks great. Hopefully 8BitDo makes a bigger version.

8BitDo has been on a roll with its new translucent devices. They recently announced a transparent Retro 87 key Xbox Edition keyboard which looks absolutely gorgeous. They’ve paired that with a retro Xbox-inspired mouse. If you’d like to find out more about the 87 key beauty click here.