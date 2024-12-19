Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

8BitDo Has Announced a New Xbox Controller With A Twist

by

Perfect for those with smaller hands.

8BitDo is at it again, this time with an all-new controller. The 8BitDo Ultimate Mini Wired Controller. It looks like an Xbox controller, works like one and does so with all of the modern niceties we know and love. There’s only one difference. It’s 20 percent smaller and 100 grams lighter than the Xbox controller. Perfect for smaller hands. 

As reported by The Verge, 8BitDo have announced their Mini Wired Xbox controller. It’s a wired transparent controller that features many of the modern hardware advancements made in recent years. 

The 8BitDo Ulitmate Mini Wired Controller features a fun colourful shell, contrasting transparent buttons, hall effect joy sticks and analog hall effect triggers. There are programmable light-up rings around the joysticks, which feature multiple modes and respond to players’ inputs both on the joystick and on the buttons. 

The controller is compatible with several platforms including the Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, Xbox One and computers running Windows 10 and 11. These controllers will probably work with any device that accepts a wired controller, but don’t bank on it if it’s not officially supported. There are three colourways: Translucent White, Pink and Green and they contrast well against the crystal action buttons. It also features a 3.5mm audio jack, impulse triggers, vibration and an official license from Xbox. The 8BitDo Ultimate Mini Wired Controller looks great. Hopefully 8BitDo makes a bigger version. 

8BitDo has been on a roll with its new translucent devices. They recently announced a transparent Retro 87 key Xbox Edition keyboard which looks absolutely gorgeous. They’ve paired that with a retro Xbox-inspired mouse. If you’d like to find out more about the 87 key beauty click here

Recent Videos

10 UNDERRATED Games of 2024 You SHOULDN'T IGNORE

10 UNDERRATED Games of 2024 You SHOULDN'T IGNORE
10 Microtransactions in Video Games That BAFFLED Us

10 Microtransactions in Video Games That BAFFLED Us
10 Games That SUCKED in 2024

10 Games That SUCKED in 2024
10 Copycat Games That WERE ACTUALLY BETTER

10 Copycat Games That WERE ACTUALLY BETTER
10 Easter Eggs of 2024 That SHOCKED US

10 Easter Eggs of 2024 That SHOCKED US
20 Shameless Copycat Games NOBODY ASKED FOR

20 Shameless Copycat Games NOBODY ASKED FOR
BEST GAME AWARDS MOMENTS, CYBERPUNK 2077 BIG CHANGES & MORE

BEST GAME AWARDS MOMENTS, CYBERPUNK 2077 BIG CHANGES & MORE
20 Brand New Games ANNOUNCED At Game Awards 2024

20 Brand New Games ANNOUNCED At Game Awards 2024
20 Best Christmas Gifts For Gamers [2024]

20 Best Christmas Gifts For Gamers [2024]
Category: Tag: , , , ,