The LEGO Nintendo DS Game We Never Got – LEGO Castle

We are living in the information age. When you’re curious about how something works, do a quick search to find the answer. If you want to learn a new skill, it’s never been easier to do so. If you’ve ever wondered if there was an unreleased Nintendo DS LEGO game, it’s never been easier to find out about that too. A Nintendo DS Prototype LEGO game has been found and listed for sale on eBay.

Apprehensive_Shoe_86 shared to Reddit that they found a listing for an unreleased Nintendo DS LEGO game called LEGO Castle. The game is listed for the bargain price of $950.

Many fans have taken to Reddit and suggested that this game may have been an early version of LEGO Battles. LEGO Battles was supposedly a combination of three LEGO game projects by the developer Hellbent Games.

Many fans are excited by the news of an unreleased LEGO DS game. They’ve expressed their hopes that the new owner of LEGO Castle will upload the game files to the internet for game preservation purposes. Given that this may well be one of the only physical copies of the game left, it’s a rare item.

Prototype versions of Gameboy games are not uncommon, they pop up for sale from time to time. However, their scarcity usually means that they fetch high prices. In some cases these games are very close to complete and for whatever reason never made it into production. So this offering may very well be playable.

