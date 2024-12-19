Rumor: Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remake Is Real, And On Schedule For 2025

There’s now reason to believe that The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion remake is real.

We reported on this rumor last year, and just to confirm its veracity, we traced the rumor this subreddit. Other sources that had the rumor had removed the news on their sites, but from this post on the ElderScrolls subreddit, we can confirm that the moderators vouched for the source being a former employee of the company making the game.

And that company is the portsmaster Virtuos Games. This source claimed that the remake was using the codename Altar, and at the time, it was still up in the air if it would be a full remake, or possibly a remaster. The source claims Virtuos’ Paris studio is doing most of the work, but they’re also getting art work done by another studio, Black Shamrock.

Interestingly, Virtuos is apparently using Creation Engine, which was The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion’s original game engine, in tandem with Unreal Engine 5. So the physics and gameplay are still running in Creation Engine, but the graphics are running on Unreal.

Today, redditor IcePopsicleDragon posted on the GamingLeaksAndRumours subreddit about a new video by eXtas1stv. EXtas1stv claims that this remake is real, and based on their statement, it definitely isn’t a remaster anymore.

EXtas1stv believes the game can arrive as quickly as next year, and that it could be shown as early as in Microsoft’s January event. Now, Microsoft hasn’t confirmed they would have an Xbox Developer Direct next month. We reported on reporter Tom Warren’s speculation that it was going to happen, based on how the broad slate of games they have to reveal, and possibly release, next year.

It certainly seems like a given that Microsoft would hold an Xbox Developer Direct, as the last two Developer Directs have been very successful for the company so far.

If the rumor is true, it’s clearly something Bethesda greenlit years earlier. We can already see the fans complaining that they are failing to capitalize on the Amazon Fallout show with new Fallout games. But just maybe, Bethesda is big enough that can they see success working on many different games at the same time.

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion was the seventh console generation installment of the franchise, arriving to PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, and Windows. One might argue even older games are more overdue of a remake, such as The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind, but really, all the older games are long overdue on modern generation upgrades, for a new generation of fans to rediscover them.