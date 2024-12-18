Will Xbox Hold A Developer Direct In January 2025?

I can’t believe we are already through 2024. The year truly seemed to fly by, and while we can look back at some of our favorite games that have been released, most might be looking forward to the 2025 calendar year. There are plenty of games we can’t wait to play, and throughout the year, there are bound to be plenty of special presentations to highlight these games. Microsoft’s Xbox team could return and deliver another Developer Direct in January.

Just a couple of years ago, Xbox started holding a Developer Direct event. These typically occur in January and showcase just a few games. These are mostly small deep dives with studios to see their progress on anticipated titles coming to PC and Xbox. We’re not typically shown off new game reveals, although it has happened with Hi-Fi Rush. Regardless, we’re still waiting to see if Microsoft will unveil a Developer Direct, which will take place next month.

feels like Microsoft has finally hit a good cadence with Xbox Game Pass releases, especially with recent drops like Indiana Jones and what's ahead in 2025. Avowed, South of Midnight, Doom, Towerborne, Fable, Outer Worlds 2, and more are coming next year. I'm also expecting an Xbox event in January 👍 — Tom Warren (@tomwarren.co.uk) 2024-12-17T15:14:20.464Z

Seeing how we are all moving into the holiday break and season, we might not get that announcement until next month. But one industry insider is suggesting a Developer Direct is coming. Tom Warren has a solid track record and recently took to Bluesky to unveil that multiple games are coming out from Xbox in 2025. He’s expecting an event before January wraps.

While this could be just wishful thinking, it could also be that Tom has some inside knowledge. Of course, when the event rolls out, we wonder what games will be focused on. Furthermore, it will be interesting to see if there is any mention of games coming to rival platforms such as the PlayStation 5. After all, 2025 will see the release of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle on Sony’s console platform.