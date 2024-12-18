Steam’s Year in Review is Now Live

Steam is not to be left out of the fun, recently the console trifecta that is Nintendo, PlayStation and Xbox completed their Year in Review events. With Nintendo seemingly being last to the party. However, Steam also provides a consolized experience with its Steam Deck. So it’s only fitting that we should consider Steam’s Year in Review a console review too.

As shared by Jay Peters over on The Verge. The Steam Replay is now live and ready for sharing. You can access it here or through Steam on your PC. You can also make it available for your friends to access through Steam or share it on your social media. Steam offers two layouts, a smaller blocky variant and a widescreen variant.

In addition to a total breakdown of all of the games you’ve played throughout the year, you can also see a per-game breakdown of time spent each year. Paired with these stats is a quirky little quip. Similar to the one seen below.

Steam shares a round-up of all of the achievements you’ve acquired. It’s also possible to see a breakdown of which device you spent the majority of your time on. Most of the stats are shared alongside the Steam player average, allowing you to get a sense of how you stack up compared to your gaming peers.

Unfortunately, offline sessions aren’t recorded so that will affect your overall stats. If you’d like to compare your gaming escapades of 2024 to previous years you can do so as well. Sadly Steam doesn’t share actual figures of playtime, it’s a percentage of total playtime.

If you’d like to find out about Nintendo’s Year in Review, you can do so here.