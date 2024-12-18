Nintendo Switch Reaches Major Milestone In The US

Easily, one of the most ironic things about the Nintendo Switch is the fact that even after seven fullEasily, one of the most ironic things about the Nintendo Switch is the fact that even after seven full years of life, it’s still surprising people and putting out big hits that keep the system selling. Even without new games, the console has done incredibly well. Numerous systems haven’t even come close to the measuring stick that the Switch has built for itself, and those that have are slowly being overtaken. In the case of the PlayStation 2, Sony still maintains that it’s the best-selling hardware system ever, which is it according to recent numbers provided by the publisher.

However, context is key when it comes to certain records, and one of those PS2 records was just broken by the Switch. According to ‪Mat Piscatella over on Blue Sky, the Nintendo Switch has officially passed lifetime PlayStation 2 sales in the United States.

Lifetime unit sales of Nintendo Switch have now exceeded those of PlayStation 2 in the U.S. market. With its 46.6 million units sold life-to-date, Switch now ranks 2nd in all-time units sold across all video game hardware platforms in the U.S., trailing only Nintendo DS. — Mat Piscatella (@matpiscatella.bsky.social) 2024-12-18T14:00:22.008Z

That means that the top two hardware platforms in US history both belong to Nintendo via the Switch and the DS. That’s a pretty cool record for The BIG N to have, and that’s a big win for them over Sony, especially since its “rival” has provided rather dubious sourcing in some people’s eyes about the PS2 record…

Regardless of all of that, selling over 46 million Switch models in the US is a big deal, especially when you remember the state of Nintendo after the Wii U debacle. Recall that after its five or so years of life, it only sold around 13 million units total worldwide! There were many who wondered if Nintendo would go the way of SEGA and just go and make software. That’s certainly something that Xbox head Phil Spencer said “should happen,” but it didn’t, and we should all be grateful for that.

The Switch was the “big swing” that Nintendo needed, and in the years since, it has provided gamers with numerous experiences to enjoy. That brings us to the Switch 2, which is rumored to be getting a reveal announcement next month. Whether it will or won’t is up in the air, but many are hoping that’s the case.

Just as important, Nintendo will want to do all it can to mimic the sales of the Switch with its successor, both on the hardware and software front. Many feel that’s why The Big N is being so quiet about the next console, as it wants to drop bombshells that will make many people happy. Only time will tell if that’s the case.