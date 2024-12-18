Canceled Star Wars Battlefront 3 Build Will Eventually Be Playable

Star Wars is such a massive franchise that more than a couple of games were killed off during development. One of the games that I would have loved to see released into the marketplace was Star Wars Battlefront 3. This installment was in the works years ago from Free Radical. However, it never came to fruition as it was eventually canceled. But now it looks like we might get a better build release thanks to this latest discovery.

We’re not completely in the dark about Star Wars Battlefront 3. The game has had its share of leaks surface online in the past. But it is a little more notable today that a new build was uncovered. In particular, this build was set to be for the Nintendo Wii. Thanks to The Gamer, we’re discovering this new build leak credited to the Free Radical Archive team.

This team of modders managed to uncover this build, which dates back to a week before the game was officially canceled. So, it could be the final build available from the team before it was scrapped. That’s exciting as it gives modders a new build to tinker with. As noted in a new YouTube video showing off the build, this is going to be a work in progress for a while.

Because this build was still being developed, there are several areas of the game that have issues. However, the goal seems to be to work on the build, finish what the developers left still in shambles, and then release it to the public. Regardless, you can look at the build and the gameplay in action, which features players going from ground warfare to flying a ship into space. This was quite an ambitious project from the development team, so it’s nice that the game will eventually have a complete online launch despite not being an official release.