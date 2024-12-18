New Switch 2 Case Listings In China May Have Essentially Leaked The Console Completely

Even with all the caveats we would apply, it’s hard to deny that this looks completely real.

At the start of this week, we pointed out our doubts on the increasing number of Switch 2 leaks and 3D printed models of the console.

As we explained, we reported on a total of eight different claims of leaks with different images. And we argued that all of them hinge on the accuracy of the first leak, the CAD images that come from all the way back in September.

Since then, however, the rumor mill for Nintendo’s upcoming console simply isn’t stopping. Now we have to acknowledge that it is difficult to argue about the credibility of these rumors anymore.

As shared on the GamingLeaksAndRumours subreddit by user Eydasdendave, A B2B online wholesaler named globalsources has new listings for Switch 2 accessories. And one of those listings seems to have a clear look at the Switch 2.

While Eydasdendave shared images of the console, they didn’t share the store listing itself. If you would dare make an order at this point, you can do so here. As you can see, the store listing is for a “Polycarbonate protective crystal case for the new nintendo switch 2 console,” with a lead time of 30 to 45 days.

While it seems they will allow you to order samples for cheap, it should be clear that these are not retail ready store listings. If you buy from this retailer, they will be manufacturing these cases from scratch before sending them to you. This is why they say they will need 30 to 45 days to make these cases.

Furthermore, even if the sample itself is cheap, you could potentially be on the hook for their MOQ (minimum order quantity) of 1000 units. You would have to pay for 1000 of these Switch 2 clear cases that may turn out to be the wrong size in the end. And of course, even if they were the right size, what use would you have for 1000 of these cases? So, unless you own a game store yourself, consider yourself sufficiently warned about the risks of ordering this case.

But if you go through the store listing, it’s hard to deny that it looks absolutely believable. We’re certain that it’s still possible to puncture holes in its credibility. Some people may find telltale signs that the image was made in AI, or manipulated in a program like Photoshop the old-fashioned way.

And we believe the earlier caveats we shared earlier, that these store listings may be basing their images from the September CAD leak, still apply. But what bolsters this rumor’s credibility is simply the weight of all the extenuating evidence around it.

We will all certainly be absolutely surprised if Nintendo ends up revealing a completely different device next year, because all of these rumors and leaks just lined up too perfectly that it’s become increasingly difficult to argue about them. Some may even say it’s no longer possible to do so.