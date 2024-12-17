Gameranx

Apple Reveals What Games Were Most Popular On Its Digital Storefront

These top iPhone games might surprise you

Many would argue that Apple mobile gaming has a long way to go when compared to Android gaming and emulation.  Apple has shared the download charts for its mobile devices which gives us an idea of the most played games that are available now on iOS. 

As shared on VGC the top games for each category have been posted by Apple.  These lists include Top Free games and Top Paid Games for both the iPad and iPhone. Below are the top five games from each category. 

Are you surprised by any of these winners? Mobile games have become such a massive platform for the video game industry. Big AAA games even receive ports like Capcom with their Resident Evil games. Regardless, seeing what games have come out on top each year across all platforms is always interesting. Of course, it might be awhile before Minecraft is ever dethroned.

Top Five Free iPhone Games 

  • Block Blast 
  • Monopoly GO!
  • Roblox
  • Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile 
  • Township

Top Five Paid iPhone Games

  • Minecraft: Play with Friends
  • Heads Up!
  • Geometry Dash
  • Papa’s Freezeria To Go!
  • Bloons TD6

Top Five Free iPad Games

  • Roblox
  • Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game
  • Monopoly Go!
  • Subway Surfers 
  • Brawl Surfers

Top Five Paid iPad Games

  • Minecraft: Play with Friends
  • Geometry Dash
  • Five Nights at Freddy’s 
  • Stardew Valley
  • Bloons TD6

Top Five Apple Arcade Games

  • NBA 2K24 Arcade Edition
  • Snake.io+
  • Hello Kitty Island Adventure
  • Sneaky Sasquatch
  • Bloons TD 6+

Block Blast is the top free iPhone game and why wouldn’t it be? The game draws from Tetris which is still one of the best-selling games of all time. This list is in contrast to the most popular games on Android devices which typically tends towards ports of games from consoles. Games like Chrono Trigger, Castlevania: Symphony of The Night Mobile, and Final Fantasy VII. 

The hit franchise Squid Game is releasing a mobile game today, it’s available to everyone on all devices. If you’d like to find out more click here.

