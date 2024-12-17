Apple Reveals What Games Were Most Popular On Its Digital Storefront

Many would argue that Apple mobile gaming has a long way to go when compared to Android gaming and emulation. Apple has shared the download charts for its mobile devices which gives us an idea of the most played games that are available now on iOS.

As shared on VGC the top games for each category have been posted by Apple. These lists include Top Free games and Top Paid Games for both the iPad and iPhone. Below are the top five games from each category.

Are you surprised by any of these winners? Mobile games have become such a massive platform for the video game industry. Big AAA games even receive ports like Capcom with their Resident Evil games. Regardless, seeing what games have come out on top each year across all platforms is always interesting. Of course, it might be awhile before Minecraft is ever dethroned.

Top Five Free iPhone Games

Block Blast

Monopoly GO!

Roblox

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile

Township

Top Five Paid iPhone Games

Minecraft: Play with Friends

Heads Up!

Geometry Dash

Papa’s Freezeria To Go!

Bloons TD6

Top Five Free iPad Games

Roblox

Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game

Monopoly Go!

Subway Surfers

Brawl Surfers

Top Five Paid iPad Games

Minecraft: Play with Friends

Geometry Dash

Five Nights at Freddy’s

Stardew Valley

Bloons TD6

Top Five Apple Arcade Games

NBA 2K24 Arcade Edition

Snake.io+

Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Sneaky Sasquatch

Bloons TD 6+

Block Blast is the top free iPhone game and why wouldn’t it be? The game draws from Tetris which is still one of the best-selling games of all time. This list is in contrast to the most popular games on Android devices which typically tends towards ports of games from consoles. Games like Chrono Trigger, Castlevania: Symphony of The Night Mobile, and Final Fantasy VII.

