Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition Competition #23

The Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition has received a new set of challenges for the week. Competition #23 is now live. Speedrunners at the ready, here are the week’s challenges.

As shared on Nintendo’s news page, Nintendo Switch Online members can now take part in competition #23. As with every week’s competition, this competition will only be live for a week until the 23rd of December. The next competition will be shared thereafter.

Nintendo World Championships: NES Editions is a game that offers 150 challenges from 13 classic NES games. All of these challenges are speedrunning-based challenges that see you compete against players from around the world. But if you’d prefer to keep things local you can also compete with other players at home.

This Week’s Five Challenges:

Super Mario Bros. 2: Veggie Plucking

Super Mario Bros. 3: Coin Collector

Kirby’s Adventure: New Heights

Metroid: Power Grab

Super Mario Bros. 2: Destroyer of Dreams

If you competed in last week’s challenge – Competition #22, then check out the leaderboard. Remember to do your research and watch the runs from last week’s top submissions. In case you are curious here are last week’s challenges.

Last Week’s Five Challenges:

Kirby’s Adventure: Updraft

Excitebike: Cool It

Ballon Fight: Balloon Bopper

Super Mario Bros 2: Desert Dash

Super Mario Bros. 3: Perilous Plants

If this sounds like a competition you’d like to take part in. The Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition can be purchased for $30 on the eShop. If you’ve not had your fill of retro Nintendo titles, Nintendo is bringing us Donkey Kong Country Returns HD on the 16th of January 2025. Find out more here.