Rumor: Infinity Ward’s Next Call of Duty Slated For 2026

Hopefully it will be on Nintendo’s platforms by then.

We have some big rumors about Infinity Ward’s next Call of Duty title.

TheGhostOfHope shared this post the other day:

“What I am hearing about Infinity Ward’s next game:

Infinity Ward’s next game is currently scheduled for late 2026.

Infinity Ward will be utilizing Omnimovement and Wall Running (Which is currently rumored to be a feature in COD2025 as well) in their game.

Infinity Ward will also be remastering a majority of Modern Warfare 3 (2011) maps for their game alongside new original maps.

As always these things are subject to change based on data, feedback and more. 2026 is a long ways away but these are the current plans. Infinity Ward do not look to be making the same mistake again.”

By the same mistake, of course, TheGhostOfHope refers to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, their latest release from late last year. That game was rumored to have been made up of content that was originally intended to be part of an ambitious season of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, which came out just the year before.

Of course, the developer listed for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III is Sledgehammer Games, but it’s clear that Infinity Ward was involved. More importantly, TheGhostOfHope isn’t exactly pointing to Infinity Ward specifically, but Activision in general.

There has been a lot of rumors and speculation surrounding Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III. Perhaps the big one is that Activision lined up this release in the last minute to delay this year’s Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. Whether that was a last minute change to placate Sony, or better benefit Xbox, or something in between, has not been confirmed and we will likely never get firsthand word.

But we have to imagine Activision and their new parent company Microsoft Gaming are really looking towards the future, as they are still taking in the success of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. As we understand it, Microsoft chose to set up a committee to establish some form of continuity across the franchise moving forward.

What that should mean for fans is a consistency in terms of how the games play and feel. That would line up with the claim that Omnimovement is returning, and it may even become the new normal for the series.

While some fans are wary of what these changes could mean, we do think the franchise could benefit from some stability and consistency in the near future. Even if that means they could be easily predictable.