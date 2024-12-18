Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands 2 Might Have Been Canceled

Update:

While not an official confirmation, MP1ST has received news from a source suggesting the sequel installment is still being developed.

Original Story…

Did you catch The Game Awards last week? It was the last major gaming event for the year before most of us went into our holiday breaks. However, the event brought out some new trailers for anticipated games. Gearbox was even in attendance this year with the first major trailer reveal for their upcoming Borderlands 4 title. However, one game we are still waiting to hear about is Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands 2.

The spin-off title from Borderlands, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands did well, and most have assumed that the folks over at Gearbox and Lost Boys Interactive, who had helped with the game, would be working on a follow-up. However, new reports suggest this follow-up title might not be in the works anymore. This news comes from MP1ST, which spotted a few employee profiles that might indicate that the game was scrapped. For starters, it was previously reported that the sequel to Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands was undergoing a soft reboot after Take-Two acquired Gearbox from Embracer Group.

However, it was also noted that Lost Boys Interactive faced layoffs, something we have seen quite a bit lately in the games industry. Now, MP1ST has found a few LinkedIn profiles from former employees at Lost Boys Interactive that list an Unreal Engine 4 game that was canceled. The project is believed to be Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands 2. However, that’s purely speculation right now, as we don’t have anything official to confirm whether this project is in the works at the moment or not.

Regardless, if it’s in development, this game would likely be a ways off. Gearbox seems to be focused on Borderlands 4. Perhaps after this game makes its way into the marketplace, we’ll get some confirmation on whether we’ll see Tiny Tina come back with a new thrilling adventure for players to embark on.