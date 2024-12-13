Steam Winter Sale 2024 Kicks Off December 19

Video games can be expensive. I’m sure we don’t have to tell you that. Sometimes, we have to prioritize what games we pick up at launch and which are put aside until prices drop. It’s always great to see sales and discount events pop up so we can save a little more money in our pockets. Fortunately, if you’re a PC gamer, you know that Valve typically holds a few seasonal sale events that can discount countless video game titles. Today, we’re finding out that the official Steam winter sale event will begin on December 19, 2024.

Mark your calendars, as the last major sale event for Steam is starting December 19, 2024. That will mark the start date for the upcoming Steam winter sale event, which will last until next year. We know the official end date for this sale will be January 2, 2025. So, for those looking for a last-minute gift or want something for yourself, you’ll know to check in on Valve’s Steam digital marketplace next week.

Of course, we don’t know just what will be marked down. As noted in the preview sale trailer, the Steam Winter Sale 2024 event will see thousands of games drop in price. So, you should easily find something well worth picking up. Furthermore, those of you entering winter break likely have more free time to play gaming.

You can now view the official trailer highlighting this sale event below. Meanwhile, we’ll have to wait until December 19, 2024, to roll around before we get the official breakdown of all the discounted games. Furthermore, if you’re after some sales available right now, we have a breakdown of the best video game deals. We updated this weekly page to showcase video game discounts across PCs and consoles, so even if you’re not a PC gamer, there are some discounts for consoles you might be interested in.