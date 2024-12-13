Geralt Now Confirmed To Appear In The Witcher 4

Fans have been waiting to hear more about The Witcher 4 since it was first announced. We knew nothing about this game before last night’s Game Awards. CD Projekt Red was keeping its cards close to its chest. Previous remarks from Doug Cockle, the voice actor who portrayed Geralt, were also stepped back as more of a rumor.

But fans were teased by the first big trailer reveal at the start of The Game Awards. The Witcher 4 was highlighted and showed that Geralt wouldn’t be stepping back into the leading protagonist role. Instead, what we’re getting this time around is a storyline based around Ciri, who is still taking on the role of being a witcher.

While some of the finer details remain a mystery for now, one thing we can finally confirm is that Geralt is making a return. Earlier today, we reported on how CD Projekt Red devs noted that Geralt would still be around for a long time. They actually back their statements up with storylines based on a novel that features an epilogue over a hundred years after the events of The Witcher 3.

However, according to IGN, CD Projekt Red has confirmed that Geralt will return to the game. This character will again be portrayed by voice actor Doug Cockle, who voiced Geralt in the previous games. We don’t know how much Geralt will appear within the game or where his storyline will take him.

Doug Cockle previously noted that Geralt would be in The Witcher 4 but wouldn’t be the main protagonist. It wasn’t long ago that he revealed that the information he had received might have been false, as he landed in some hot water with CD Projekt Red.

At any rate, if you haven’t seen the latest trailer for The Witcher 4, you can find it available below. Meanwhile, we can also rest assured that CD Projekt Red aims to avoid launching the game in a similar state as their previous release, Cyberpunk 2077.